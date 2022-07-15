Ole Miss announces tour for national championship trophy

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2022 Baseball National Champion Rebels announced its “Tour of Champions” to give fans the opportunity to see the College World Series Trophy.

The team will make 13 stops across Mississippi and southern Tennessee, starting July 25 - August 1.

According to Ole Miss Sports, free national championship posters will be made available for attending fans at each location of the tour.

2022 Tour of Champions schedule:

Monday, July 25

Landers Ford (11 A.M. – 1 P.M.)

2082 W Poplar Avenue

Collierville, TN 38017

The Memphian Hotel (4 P.M. – 6 P.M.)

21 Cooper Street

Memphis, TN 38104

Tuesday, July 26

Bill Russell Ford (11 A.M. – 1 P.M.)

2120 Hwy 45 N

Columbus, MS 39705

Hotel Tupelo (4 P.M. – 6 P.M.)

314 East Main Street

Tupelo, MS 38804

Wednesday, July 27

Homer Skelton Ford (11 A.M. – 1 P.M.)

6950 Hanna Cove

Olive Branch, MS 38654

The Alluvian Hotel (4 P.M. – 6 P.M.)

318 Howard Street

Greenwood, MS 38930

Thursday, July 28

Neshoba County Fair (1:30 P.M. – 3:30 P.M.)

County Road 147

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Pearl River Resort (5 P.M. – 7 P.M.)

Highway 16 W

Choctaw, MS 39350

Friday, July 29

Mississippi Aquarium (11 A.M. – 1 P.M.)

2100 East Beach Boulevard

Gulfport, MS 39501

MGM Park (5:30 P.M. – 8 P.M.)

Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers

105 Caillavet Street

Biloxi, MS 39530

Saturday, July 30

Hotel Indigo (11 A.M. – 1 P.M.)

103 S 30th Avenue

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Gray-Daniels Ford (4 P.M. – 6 P.M.)

201 Octavia Drive

Brandon, MS 39042

Monday, August 1

Ole Miss Authentics (10 A.M. – 3 P.M.)

1801 Jackson Avenue W

Oxford, MS 38655

