Ole Miss announces tour for national championship trophy
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2022 Baseball National Champion Rebels announced its “Tour of Champions” to give fans the opportunity to see the College World Series Trophy.
The team will make 13 stops across Mississippi and southern Tennessee, starting July 25 - August 1.
According to Ole Miss Sports, free national championship posters will be made available for attending fans at each location of the tour.
2022 Tour of Champions schedule:
Monday, July 25
Landers Ford (11 A.M. – 1 P.M.)
2082 W Poplar Avenue
Collierville, TN 38017
The Memphian Hotel (4 P.M. – 6 P.M.)
21 Cooper Street
Memphis, TN 38104
Tuesday, July 26
Bill Russell Ford (11 A.M. – 1 P.M.)
2120 Hwy 45 N
Columbus, MS 39705
Hotel Tupelo (4 P.M. – 6 P.M.)
314 East Main Street
Tupelo, MS 38804
Wednesday, July 27
Homer Skelton Ford (11 A.M. – 1 P.M.)
6950 Hanna Cove
Olive Branch, MS 38654
The Alluvian Hotel (4 P.M. – 6 P.M.)
318 Howard Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
Thursday, July 28
Neshoba County Fair (1:30 P.M. – 3:30 P.M.)
County Road 147
Philadelphia, MS 39350
Pearl River Resort (5 P.M. – 7 P.M.)
Highway 16 W
Choctaw, MS 39350
Friday, July 29
Mississippi Aquarium (11 A.M. – 1 P.M.)
2100 East Beach Boulevard
Gulfport, MS 39501
MGM Park (5:30 P.M. – 8 P.M.)
Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers
105 Caillavet Street
Biloxi, MS 39530
Saturday, July 30
Hotel Indigo (11 A.M. – 1 P.M.)
103 S 30th Avenue
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Gray-Daniels Ford (4 P.M. – 6 P.M.)
201 Octavia Drive
Brandon, MS 39042
Monday, August 1
Ole Miss Authentics (10 A.M. – 3 P.M.)
1801 Jackson Avenue W
Oxford, MS 38655
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.