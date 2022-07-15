MDOT to close I-20 at State Route 13 in Scott Co. Sunday

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing I-20 at State Route 13 in Scott County on Sunday, July 17.

Intermittent road closures will begin at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

MDOT said both directions of I-20 at exit 77 will be closed at times, allowing crews to place fiber optic cables across the interstate.

MDOT will close the interstate in 10-minute intervals, but law enforcement officials will be on the scene directing traffic.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.