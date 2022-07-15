MDOT to close all lanes of I-20 westbound, I-55 soutbound July 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will once again close all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson Friday, July 29, starting at 8 p.m.

Crews will be performing a maintenance repair on a roadway dip.

MDOT just shut down the same portion of the highway for construction back in May, but they say severe rain and flooding have caused the road failure to continue dipping.

The heavily traveled intersection sees well over 100,000 vehicles daily.

After shutting down the interstate, MDOT maintenance forces will work around the clock to level up the roadway with milling and asphalt placement.

“We knew there was a possibility that continued heavy rainfall and flooding, coupled with all of the Yazoo clay, moisture and wet soil underneath the roadway, could result in further dipping of the interstate at this location,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “This project is mandatory maintenance in preparation for the permanent repair.”

The closure is anticipated to last approximately 48 hours.

You are expected to find an alternate route on local roads during the closure.

