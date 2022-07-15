Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson Black Rodeo preps for Saturday’s opening at the Coliseum

(WLBT)
By Ashley Garner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grab your cowboy hat and boots! The 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo is returning this weekend.

It was previously canceled due to safety and security concerns. Tighter security requirements were put in place at the fairgrounds after a shooting at the Mudbug Festival earlier this year.

The city council later voted to give the Real Cowboy Association $15,000 for rodeo costs and security.

Although changes are in place, you can still expect to see some of the best cowboys competing in bull riding, barrel racing, calf roping, and much more.

The rodeo is Saturday, July 16, at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. You can purchase tickets here.

