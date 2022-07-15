Houston Texans settle with 30 women alleging sexual misconduct from Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thirty women who have alleged or intend to make claims of sexual misconduct involving now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have reached a settlement with the Houston Texans.

News of the settlements was announced by attorney Tony Buzbee on Friday afternoon:

From lawyer Tony Buzbee: 30 women who made or planned to make claims against the #Texans have settled. More below 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/dQHIxfdUgR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2022

Watson, who was with the Texans at the time the alleged behavior occurred, is still facing four civil settlements from accusers.

Despite reaching a settlement, the Texas denied those accusations.

Statement from #Texans owners Janice McNair, Hannah and Cal McNair on the team reaching settlements with 30 women alleging sexual misconduct from Deshaun Watson: pic.twitter.com/8p3Uim8BCe — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 15, 2022

The allegers claimed that the Texans enabled Watson’s actions by arranging appointments, finding space for sessions, and providing nondisclosure agreements to the massage therapists.

The NFL has not yet announced any potential punishment for Watson.

The Browns signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract during the offseason.

This story will be updated.

