Hinds County holds 2022 Youth Court Ability Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Children and families were the focus of an Ability Fair in Hinds County Thursday.

Vendors from agencies and groups across the state participated in the 2022 Youth Court Ability Fair. (Eric Brown)

The 2022 Youth Court Ability Fair was held at the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center in Jackson. The goal was to provide direct access to resources and information to improve the quality of life for children and families.

Groups including the United Way and Families as Allies provided information to families who attended. (Eric Brown)

From information on how to get help for runaways, to mental health, and resources for those with disabilities, vendors from agencies and groups across the state participated. Several vendors also shared information on vocational services available in the state.

