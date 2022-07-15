Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Gunman left unconscious after victim fights back during armed robbery

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
VENETIAN ISLES, La. (WVUE) - The victim of an armed robbery fights back and leaves the gunman unconscious. The incident happened in Venetian Isles on Lake Breeze Drive.

“When the gun went flying... I was like it’s me and you and it’s not going to be me,” said the victim.

The victim, who FOX 8 will not identify, says he noticed the man walking behind his condo in Venetian Isles around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Then around 1:30 p.m., he says he saw him again.

“He was attempting to open the door,” the victim said. “So I just walked up to him and I said, ‘Hey what’s up.’ He said, ‘What do you mean what’s up.’ I said, ‘I know you don’t live here, what’s up.’ Then he reached down in his waist and pulled out a nine-millimeter and struck me in the forehead with it and said, ‘This is what’s up.’”

Shaken by the incident, the victim says the gunman told him to hand over his property but he told him he didn’t have anything; that’s when he said the gunman started hitting him.

“He hit me with the gun and then I noticed I had blood all over my shirt. He went to hit me again and I put my hand out. When I put my hand out to block the gun, he hit my arm and the gun went flying behind the garbage cans. From that point on I was crying...it was him or me,” the victim said.

Filled with emotion, the victim says he lunged forward and grabbed the gunman and the two started fighting.

He choked the suspect unconscious then got up, grabbed the gun and asked a neighbor to call 911.

The suspect, identified as Irvin Leferre, remained unconscious until the police arrived and arrested him.

Neighbors say Leferre broke into a nearby condo on Lake Breeze and spent hours inside cooking himself breakfast, ransacking the place and even changed his clothes before committing the armed robbery.

Still shaken up by the incident, the victim hopes the suspect receives consequences for his actions.

