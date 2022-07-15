Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

ON GOING: Hattiesburg man dead following altercation with Forrest Co. deputies

A Hattiesburg man was shot and killed tonight after an alleged altercation with deputies from...
A Hattiesburg man was shot and killed tonight after an alleged altercation with deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.(WDAM)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was shot and killed tonight after an alleged altercation with deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. today, July 14, at a residence on South Chancellor Street in the Palmer’s Crossing community.

According to a witness related to the victim, the deputies were at the house to pick-up the victim for transport to Pine Grove Mental Healthcare facilities when the victim became agitated.

Currently, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on the scene.

WDAM will continue to bring you updates as new information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Entergy
Entergy Mississippi customers can sign up for an $80 check or credit on August 1
Organizers say Freak Fest 2022 is back on, after event was blocked from happening in Madison...
Sheriff not providing security for FreakFest 2022, despite organizers’ claims he is
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
Hinds Co. public works employees under investigation for stealing $3,300 in gas

Latest News

Restaurants take financial hit during prolonged and repeated boil water alerts
Restaurants take financial hit during prolonged and repeated boil water alerts
Andy Gipson, State Agriculture Commissioner
Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson addresses local food opportunities and resources available to the public
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
3 On Your Side Investigates: Under the Influence
Autopsy Report: 6-year-old was stabbed to death before Miss. apartment set on fire