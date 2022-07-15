Gluckstadt Police Dept. shaping up, more than a year after city’s incorporation upheld

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Gluckstadt is one step closer to having its own officers patrolling the streets, following another series of votes by the board of aldermen.

This week, the board approved several purchases for the department, including five new vehicles, breathalyzers, guns, and radar units.

Additionally, the board approved hiring a new officer, pending completion of that individual’s background checks, and discussed and signed off on several new policies and procedures that will govern the department.

Police Chief Wendell Watts says he’d like officers to begin patrolling in August and take over patrols from the deputies early next year.

“We’re still planning on going through the end of the year utilizing the Madison County Sheriff’s Department,” he said. “They’ve been doing a great job. I can’t say enough about everything they’ve been doing and continue doing.”

On Tuesday, the board approved several requests from the chief, including purchasing 5 additional radar units, 6 window tint meters, four portable breathalyzers, 10 Remington shotguns, and striping and graphics for five police vehicles.

It also signed off on hiring one new officer and financing five additional police vehicles on state contract.

On the policy side, aldermen also approved the department’s policies for take-home vehicles, and body-worn cameras.

“We should be up and running on the police level and doing patrols in August,” he said.

Watts said even with the progress that’s been made, much more still needs to be done.

The city still needs to establish a municipal court, including hiring a judge and a city prosecutor.

“That will be handled by the mayor and board,” he said.

On the software side, Gluckstadt still must get an “ESN” number, which will help county emergency dispatchers know when a call for service comes in for Gluckstadt.

It also is waiting to get its “ORI Number,” so officers will be able to access the National Crime Information Center.

Having access to that database will allow officers to run tags and other background checks from their vehicle computers, Watts explained.

“Each one of us will have to go through NCIC training to use the laptop computers. We also will have to go through training for the booking system we ordered through the state,” he said.

“It’s a whole process. Citizens just don’t realize everything we have [to do].”

Watts said he’s been able to rely on the Byram Police Department for help.

Byram, which was originally incorporated in 1870, gave up its incorporation status during the Great Depression, according to that city’s website. Byram again became a city in 2009, roughly two years after a judge ruled that petitioners could incorporate a 20-square-mile area south of Jackson.

“I’ve been blessed with being able to utilize the Byram Police Department, who went through this several years back when they became a city,” he said. “They’ve been helping a lot.”

