First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 93 degrees today in Jackson for the high, which is one degree above normal. The average or normal low this time of year is 92. Expect a few showers tonight, but severe weather is unlikely. While a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend into next week, most of the days will be filled with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the middle 90s most days and with relatively high humidity, the feels like temperature or heat index will go between 100 and 105 degrees. Good news to report out of the tropics. We do not expect any development over the next three to five days.

