First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny conditions on our Friday, low rain chances this evening! This weekend is looking much drier for us with Highs returning into the mid-90s!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday!

Mostly sunny conditions for us so far on this Friday as we get closer to the weekend! Good thing is, rain chances are looking to hold back from us today. As a boundary begins to move through, drier air is beginning to funnel into the South.

Friday, our boundary moves through, and our rain chances fall to a 30% chance of showers. We return to primarily sunny skies possible across the area, with Highs returning to the low 90s, with Lows falling to the low 70s.

As for the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, we see drier conditions continue with rain chances between 20 to 30%. Mostly sunny conditions through the weekend with Highs in the low 90s, with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Monday through Wednesday, rain chances tapering off and on with Highs in the low 90s to mid-90s by Wednesday. Rain chances look to stay between a 20 to 30 % chance of showers. Lows during the evening look to fall between the low to mid-70s.

Thursday, Highs push closer to the upper 90s across the South, and we see a great chance for rain showers and storms to return to the area.

Thanks for tuning into WLBT’s First Alert Forecast!

