First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms; typical July heat returns into weekend

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT
FRIDAY: With the front farther south and a nudge of higher pressure sneaking in, expect morning clouds to give way to more sunshine through the afternoon hours. A few pop-up storms will be possible. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s. Any storms able to flare up will tamp down after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: If you’ve got outdoor plans this weekend, expect a typically hot and humid July Saturday and Sunday. Both days will top out in the lower to middle 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds. A few pop-up storms will be possible Saturday; a few more will sneak in through Sunday afternoon and evening, ahead of a weak front due early next week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An approaching front early next week will usher in better chances for rain and storms to kick off the new week. Another upper ridge asserts itself, rain chances will tend to turn more hit and miss mid-late next week as temperatures begin to climb again. Highs will climb through the middle 90s with heat stress becoming more evident late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

