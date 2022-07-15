Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic...
Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations, a Democrat briefed on the conversations said late Thursday, upending party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leaving the measure’s future unclear.

The official said Manchin, D-W.Va., who derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December, has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

The official was not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy
Entergy Mississippi customers can sign up for an $80 check or credit on August 1
Organizers say Freak Fest 2022 is back on, after event was blocked from happening in Madison...
Sheriff not providing security for FreakFest 2022, despite organizers’ claims he is
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
Hinds Co. public works employees under investigation for stealing $3,300 in gas

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Richard's Disposal truck in Jackson, Miss.
Richard’s Disposal files suit against city of Jackson; seeking more than $1.6 million
Senator Hyde-Smith took steps to potentially change what pregnancy looks like in Mississippi
Senator Hyde-Smith takes steps to potentially change what pregnancy looks like in Mississippi
Mississippi policymakers turn attention to adding better supports for women and children
Mississippi policymakers turn attention to adding better supports for women and children