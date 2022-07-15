Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Arkansas boy fatally shot his 8-year-old brother in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting with an unsecured gun.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the 8-year-old was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon at a home in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles south of Little Rock.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods told the Pine Bluff Commercial that the 5-year-old and four other siblings will be placed in the custody of a relative pending an investigation.

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

