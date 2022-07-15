Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Autopsy results show 2-year-old died from severe blunt force trauma to the head

Body of missing 2-year-old Houma boy, Ezekiel Harry, found in trash can, authorities say
Body of missing 2-year-old Houma boy, Ezekiel Harry, found in trash can, authorities say(LSP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Autopsy results show Ezekiel Harry, a 2-year-old allegedly killed by his mother and her boyfriend before dumping his body in a trash can in Houma, died from severe blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office.

Ezekiel Harry, 2, was last seen around noon Tuesday (July 12) at a walking track near Main and...
Ezekiel Harry, 2, was last seen around noon Tuesday (July 12) at a walking track near Main and Mahler streets in Houma.(Louisiana State Police)

Harry’s body was found in a duffel bag stuffed in a city garbage can on Tuesday, July 12.

The morning after, Houma officials said the case had rocked their community.

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said the boy’s mother - 28-year-old Maya Jones - called authorities Tuesday to report someone in a gray truck had snatched the toddler off the roadway and fled the area. Houma police almost immediately cast doubt on the mother’s account, saying detectives quickly developed information that led them to suspect foul play.

More: Missing 2-year-old Houma boy found dead in trash can; child’s mother, her boyfriend arrested

Coleman showed snapshots from surveillance video that showed Jones and her live-in boyfriend Jermaine Robinson walking and driving around with a black duffel bag that allegedly contained the boy’s lifeless body, before dumping it in a trash can on Daspit Street.

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman showed snapshots from a surveillance video that showed Jones...
Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman showed snapshots from a surveillance video that showed Jones walking and driving around with a black duffel bag allegedly containing the boy’s lifeless body before dumping it in a trash can on Daspit Street.(HPD)

“This is absolutely a death penalty case,” D.A. Joe Waitz said. “What happened to this little 2-year-old shocks the conscience.”

Waitz said his office will meet with the victim’s family before making a death penalty determination. He said the case should move to a grand jury for indictments in “relatively short order.”

Louisiana has carried out only one execution in the past 20 years.

Neighbors report ongoing abuse at Harry’s home, saying they heard screams and contacted authorities multiple times.

More: Neighbor says she reported abuse in home of murdered 2-year-old

Coleman said police had visited the home three times prior to Harry’s death. The Department of Child and Family Services said, if an investigation had been opened, they cannot comment pursuant to Louisiana state law.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers say Freak Fest 2022 is back on, after event was blocked from happening in Madison...
Sheriff not providing security for FreakFest 2022, despite organizers’ claims he is
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
3 On Your Side Investigates: Under the Influence
Woman wanted after 2 vehicles set on fire in Jackson
Woman wanted after 2 vehicles set on fire in Jackson
Jackson attorney pleads guilty to defrauding investors of millions
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia

Latest News

Rep. Bennie Thompson says he has asked the DOJ to investigate Phil Bryant
Rep. Bennie Thompson says he has asked the DOJ to investigate Phil Bryant
Wendell Watts, Gluckstadt’s new police chief builds the department from scratch
Gluckstadt Police Dept. shaping up, more than a year after city’s incorporation upheld
Ole Miss National Championship tour
Ole Miss announces tour for national championship trophy
MDOT safety message contest
MDOT to close all lanes of I-20 westbound, I-55 soutbound July 29