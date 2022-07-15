17-year-old shot and killed at McComb intersection

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in McComb early Friday morning, according to Chief Garland Ward.

The victim has been identified as Dominic McCoy.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of White and Burke Street.

According to authorities, there is no suspect at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.