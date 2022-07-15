Connect. Shop. Support Local.
17-year-old shot and killed at McComb intersection

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in McComb early Friday morning, according to Chief Garland Ward.

The victim has been identified as Dominic McCoy.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of White and Burke Street.

According to authorities, there is no suspect at this time.

