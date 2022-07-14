Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman wanted after 2 vehicles set on fire in Jackson
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, arson investigators of the Jackson Fire Department identified a suspect for setting fire to multiple vehicles.

Alexus Harden is reported to be 4′8″, with her last known address at 933 Metarie Drive in Jackson.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, July 12, at approximately 3:15 a.m. when a vehicle located at 2838 Gentilly Drive in Jackson was set on fire.

The second event happened on Wednesday, July 13, around 5:00 a.m. at 952 Glenwood Drive in Jackson where another vehicle was set ablaze.

The Jackson Fire Department responded to both scenes, extinguished both fires, and reported no injuries.

Arson investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating the woman. If found, call the Jackson Fire Department Arson Division at 601-960-1579

