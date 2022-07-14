Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman receives minor injuries after tree falls through mobile home in Eagle Lake(Tommy Parker)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WARREN, CO. (WLBT) - Wednesday evening, a thunderstorm caused a tree to fall through a mobile home at Eagle Lake in the 14,000 block of Highway 465, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

The Eagle Lake Fire Department and volunteers responded quickly to the incident and were able to free two women from the destroyed home.

One 36-year-old woman was transported to River Region Medical with minor injuries.

EMA Director John Elfer, the sheriff’s deputies, and Mississippi Highway Patrol were on the scene with the county fire department.

