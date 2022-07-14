Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WIC adds Enfamil formula options for Mississippi participants

This is the second time the state health department has expanded formula options amid the nationwide shortage.
(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health’s (MSDH) program that helps moms feed their newborns just expanded the types of formula women can receive.

The Women, Infants, and Children’s Nutrition Program (WIC) has temporarily expanded its formula options again for participants.

In response to the nationwide infant formula shortage, the state health department first expanded formula options on June 1.

The expanded offerings include:

  • substitutes for Enfamil Infant
  • substitutes for Enfamil Gentlease
  • substitutes for Enfamil AR
  • substitutes for Enfamil Prosobee

If you are a WIC participant in Mississippi, you are encouraged to visit the state’s website here or contact your local WIC clinic for more details.

Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
