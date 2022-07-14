Sheriff not providing security for FreakFest 2022, despite organizers’ claims he is

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says his office is not providing security for FreakFest 2022, despite claims from organizers that his office would be doing so.

“When you talk about providing security for these types of events, there are so many logistics that come into place, and we have not sat down and talked with anyone,” he said. “And we will not be providing security per my discretion.”

Organizers of FreakFest 2022 recently announced that the event was back on, and had been rescheduled for Saturday, July 30, at Grant’s Down in Hinds County.

An event flyer posted on the FreakFest 2022: We Outside Pool Edition Facebook page states that security would be provided by the sheriff’s office and “Real Deal Security.”

Organizers claim sheriff is providing security. He says he's not. (WLBT)

Jones, though, said he has not spoken to event organizers and was unaware of the event prior to being told about it by WLBT.

“I have not been contacted by any promoters about providing security,” he said. “We will not be assuming responsibility for providing security for this event.”

The event is expected to be held at 2500 Forest Ave., in Jackson. Now rebranded the “We Outside Wet Edition,” FreakFest promises “plenty of water activities,” including a $1,000 swimsuit twerk contest and a “big ATV ride area.”

Gates are expected to open around 4 p.m., and owners will have to pay $10 to bring in their all-terrain vehicles.

FreakFest was previously scheduled for July 3 in Madison County. However, it was blocked from occurring by a Madison County Chancery Court judge.

Court records from that case show that the event was organized by M.G.N Entertainment. WLBT reached out to one of the numbers provided on the event flyer, and the number was not in service.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.