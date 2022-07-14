Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Sheriff not providing security for FreakFest 2022, despite organizers’ claims he is

Controversial event moved to Hinds County after being blocked in Madison.
Organizers say Freak Fest 2022 is back on, after event was blocked from happening in Madison...
Organizers say Freak Fest 2022 is back on, after event was blocked from happening in Madison County.(Special to WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says his office is not providing security for FreakFest 2022, despite claims from organizers that his office would be doing so.

“When you talk about providing security for these types of events, there are so many logistics that come into place, and we have not sat down and talked with anyone,” he said. “And we will not be providing security per my discretion.”

Organizers of FreakFest 2022 recently announced that the event was back on, and had been rescheduled for Saturday, July 30, at Grant’s Down in Hinds County.

An event flyer posted on the FreakFest 2022: We Outside Pool Edition Facebook page states that security would be provided by the sheriff’s office and “Real Deal Security.”

Organizers claim sheriff is providing security. He says he's not.
Organizers claim sheriff is providing security. He says he's not.(WLBT)

Jones, though, said he has not spoken to event organizers and was unaware of the event prior to being told about it by WLBT.

“I have not been contacted by any promoters about providing security,” he said. “We will not be assuming responsibility for providing security for this event.”

The event is expected to be held at 2500 Forest Ave., in Jackson. Now rebranded the “We Outside Wet Edition,” FreakFest promises “plenty of water activities,” including a $1,000 swimsuit twerk contest and a “big ATV ride area.”

Gates are expected to open around 4 p.m., and owners will have to pay $10 to bring in their all-terrain vehicles.

FreakFest was previously scheduled for July 3 in Madison County. However, it was blocked from occurring by a Madison County Chancery Court judge.

Court records from that case show that the event was organized by M.G.N Entertainment. WLBT reached out to one of the numbers provided on the event flyer, and the number was not in service.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy
Entergy Mississippi customers can sign up for an $80 check or credit on August 1
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
Hinds Co. public works employees under investigation for stealing $3,300 in gas
Jackson Police Department
Suspect shot after attempting to steal unmarked JPD vehicle

Latest News

Bond set for man accused of attempted bank robbery; booked as ‘homeless’ in county jail
Water flows down old Canton Road after main break.
Boil water advisory issued after water main break on Old Canton Road
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: brief reprieve from July heat
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: brief reprieve from July heat