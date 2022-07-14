Municipal judge orders Studio 7 Hotel closed citing safety violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Safety violations have prompted the closures of another Jackson hotel. A municipal court judge made the ruling Tuesday about the Studio 7 Hotel on I-55.

Judge Jeff Reynolds called it extremely dangerous. The hotel manager said they’re being harassed by the city.

Robbie Myers is the manager of Studio 7 Hotel, which was ordered to shut down after the fire marshal found numerous safety violations.

“The streets tore up leading to all the businesses and they’d rather harass the businesses,” said Myers.

Reynolds wrote that the defendant, owner Latoya Bunzy, is guilty of violating fire codes. Deputy Fire Chief Elliott Holmes was Chief Fire Marshal during the investigation and said the manual fire alarm system has not worked since September.

Other violations include waste accumulating outside the property and in some rooms. One utility room had exposed wire to the power box and inoperable stoves with tenants using hot plates.

Holmes said they worked with the hotel to get the discrepancies corrected but on May third they returned to find nothing was repaired.

“I’ve replaced every smoke detector in the building, every room and the fire alarm guy is on his way to repair all the fire alarms equipment,” said Myers, who has managed the property for nine years.

The deputy fire chief also reports there is structural damage to the roof. According to Holmes, Myers told the judge there were 40 tenants. The judge ordered that they must be relocated in 72 hours.

“I got people here that’s on hospice care, and I mean I got half of the tenants don’t even have transportation to even go anywhere,” said Myers. “No money to go anywhere, and the city just steadily picking on people for no reason.”

Holmes said the city will no longer allow the conditions of businesses to deteriorate without holding business owners accountable.

Myers said the hotel plans to appeal. It is to remain closed until the safety violations have been corrected.

