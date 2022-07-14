Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jackson attorney pleads guilty to defrauding investors of millions

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attorney in Jackson has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud investors in a timber deed investment scheme.

Jon Seawright, 50, of Jackson, Mississippi, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Seawright admitted that between the years of 2011 and 2018, he and a co-conspirator participated in a scheme to defraud investors by soliciting millions of dollars under false pretenses and failing to use investor funds as promised.

Seawright will be sentenced on November 16, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 5 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Restitution is mandatory under federal law.

