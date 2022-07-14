Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Increased security measures in place to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time at the Jackson Black Rodeo this weekend

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands are expected to pour into the Mississippi Fairgrounds this weekend.

The main attraction? The 19th annual Jackson Black Rodeo.

“A lot of people are into horsemanship and equestrianism, and we wanted to make sure that those horse lovers and rodeo lovers have the opportunity for the “Greatest and Baddest Show on Dirt” to come back to Mississippi,” said Senator John Horhn, who represents District 26 and helped make sure the rodeo stayed in Jackson this year.

With the good times that are in store come increased security measures to help sure things remain fun and peaceful.

”We have a coordinated effort between law enforcement, (Mississippi) Department of Public Safety, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Capitol Police, and JPD (Jackson Police Department) will all be on hand to make sure everyone has a great experience there,” said Horhn.

”They’re going to be patrolling outside the grounds, and we’re going to have a strong security presence inside the grounds, inside the buildings,” said Michael Lasseter, Director of the State Fairgrounds. “You won’t be able to walk far without seeing security, they’ll be everywhere.”

The beefed-up security protocols stem from a shooting at the Mudbug Festival back in April that left one person dead and injured five others.

Initially, the promoter for the Black Rodeo was against paying more money for security, even canceling the show because of it.

However, different entities are now putting their resources together to come up with the funding, in an effort to make sure everyone has a fun and safe time.

”Funding for this weekend will come from us as well as some other sources,” said Lasseter. “We’ve got Visit Jackson that’s going to step in, the promoter will put some, and we’re also charging for parking. There will be a $10 charge, we’ll start that up around 8 o’clock on Saturday. It’ll run until after the rodeo on Saturday night, and that will help offset some of the costs of security.”

The Black rodeo isn’t the only event happening at the fairgrounds this weekend.A Jackson Obedience Dog Training Club, 5K run, and NPC Mississippi Bodybuilding Championships will also be taking place.

The black rodeo is expected to bring in a little more than one million dollars to the state this weekend.

