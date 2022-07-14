Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAIRBURN, Ga. (WVUE) - Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz, real name Torence Hatch, was pulled over in Georgia and placed in handcuffs, sending the artist into a rage in the middle of the road.

According to the Fairburn Police Department, officers were unable to see the temp tags on a black Cadillac Escalade, driven by 19-year-old De-shun Lawrence, because it was covered with a glare, making it illegible.

After stopping the SUV, the responding officer says he smelled marijuana, called for backup, and the two men were placed in handcuffs.

Hatch and Lawrence were asked to stand behind their SUV in front of a patrol car. That’s when Boosie started mouthing off.

“I’m tired bro,” he reiterated several times, saying he has been pulled over seven times in two weeks. “I got out of Louisiana and moved here for change. I’m about to sell my sh**!”

The profanity-laced tirade lasted around 15 minutes and was captured on an officer’s bodycam.

Boosie said if he was going to be taken to jail, he was ready to go.

“I’ll spit on every f***ing body!” he shouted.

*WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE*

Boosie accused police of targeting his vehicle, and said he was going to contact his lawyer about pressing charges.

Police recovered a bag with a small amount of marijuana in it.

A bag containing a small amount of marijuana was recovered from Boosie's vehicle during a traffic stop in Georgia.(FPD)

Lawrence claimed the weed was his and was cited for drug possession of less than one ounce and illegally displaying the license plate.

