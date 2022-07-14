First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chance for showers will decrease over the coming days, but this will also lead to warmer temperatures. High pressure is nudging itself into our area and will eventually take over with more sunshine. The heat and humidity will be on the increase over the coming seven days. Lows tonight will be in the 70s as showers diminish. Friday through the weekend will be partly to mostly sunny with isolated afternoon and evening showers. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s everyday and the heat index will flirt with 100 degrees in the afternoons and evenings. Overnight and morning lows will be in the lower to middle 70s. Good news out of the tropics. No development is expected in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico in the coming three to five days. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Today’s high reached 90 in Jackson.

