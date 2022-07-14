First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny conditions across the South today. Another chance for storms is possible later in the afternoon and evening. Drier conditions during the weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Thursday!

Partly Sunny conditions outside. We’ve been experiencing cloud coverage since this morning as we head into the afternoon. We’ve seen a stalled boundary pushing Southeast, bringing us cloudy skies more storms will be possible today during the late afternoon and evening. Highs today continue into the upper 80s, with Lows falling to the low 70s. We are looking at a 40 to 50% chance of showers and a few storms to develop.

Friday, our boundary moves through, and our rain chances fall to a 30% chance of showers. We return to primarily sunny skies possible across the area, with Highs returning to the low 90s, with Lows falling to the low 70s.

As for the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, we see drier conditions continue with rain chances between 20 to 30%. Mostly sunny conditions through the weekend with Highs in the low 90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Monday through Wednesday, rain chances tapering off and on with Highs in the low 90s to mid 90s by Wednesday. Rain chances look to stay between a 20 to 30 % chance of showers. Lows during the evening look to fall between the low to mid-70s.

