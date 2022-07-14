First Alert Forecast: brief reprieve from July heat

THURSDAY: With a front sluggishly drifting southward; expect variably cloudy to partly sunny skies. A general scattering of storms will bubble up through the day, a few of which could be heavy as they drift southward. Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 south of I-20 - to the lower 90s north of I-20. We’ll stay variably cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: With the front farther south and a nudge of higher pressure sneaking in, expect morning clouds to give way to more sunshine through the afternoon hours. A few pop-up storms will be possible. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s. Any storms able to flare up will tamp down after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak low near the Gulf may keep rain chances in play for areas south of I-20 somewhat elevated to round out heading into the upcoming weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 90s. Another approaching front early next week will usher in better chances for rain and storms to kick off the new week – as another upper ridge asserts itself, rain chances will tend to turn more hit and miss mid-late next week as temperatures begin to climb again.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

