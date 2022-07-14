Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: brief reprieve from July heat

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: With a front sluggishly drifting southward; expect variably cloudy to partly sunny skies. A general scattering of storms will bubble up through the day, a few of which could be heavy as they drift southward. Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 south of I-20 - to the lower 90s north of I-20. We’ll stay variably cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: With the front farther south and a nudge of higher pressure sneaking in, expect morning clouds to give way to more sunshine through the afternoon hours. A few pop-up storms will be possible. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s. Any storms able to flare up will tamp down after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak low near the Gulf may keep rain chances in play for areas south of I-20 somewhat elevated to round out heading into the upcoming weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 90s. Another approaching front early next week will usher in better chances for rain and storms to kick off the new week – as another upper ridge asserts itself, rain chances will tend to turn more hit and miss mid-late next week as temperatures begin to climb again.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy
Entergy Mississippi customers can sign up for an $80 check or credit on August 1
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
Jackson Police Department
Suspect shot after attempting to steal unmarked JPD vehicle
Hinds Co. public works employees under investigation for stealing $3,300 in gas

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Few strong storms possible today
First Alert Forecast: heat likely this afternoon ahead of strong storm potential into this evening
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat bubble bursts Wednesday, leading to storms by afternoon, evening
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat stress to storm issues Wednesday