Drug store suffered break-in attempt days after robbery
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just days after a man stole roughly $500 from Downtown Drug Store in Jackson and got away, the drug store was victim to yet another incident involving a failed break-in.

The surveillance footage displayed a man successfully shattering the glass door of the store with a brick prior to the robbery.

After the robbery on Saturday, July 9, the owner of Downtown Drug Store, Jonathan Powell, replaced the broken door with stronger glass in an effort to keep this incident from happening again.

This proved to be a good investment.

Five days later, on July 14, around 2:30 a.m., surveillance footage showed a man scouting the premises and striking the door with bricks four separate times.

While damaged, the door was impenetrable by the bricks as the man left the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1217 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

