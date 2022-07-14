Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Crop art of ‘Stranger Things’ character pops up in Indiana field

Eddie Munson crop art
Eddie Munson crop art(Stranger Things YouTube)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - A Kansas City artist has left his mark in an Indiana field.

Social media profiles for the Netflix show Stranger Things have shared drone video of the work by Stan Herd.

Herd says his son and some locals helped with the project, which took about 10 days.

It’s of season four character Eddie Munson. The music in the video is the song Master of Puppets by Metallica, which is the song Eddie plays during a pretty epic scene of the show.

The posts don’t give an exact location, other than Hawkins, Indiana. That’s the made up town the show is based in.

The one acre piece of art is impressive. It’s of Eddie throwing up devil horns while wearing his Hellfire Club shirt. The bottom includes the message “Eddie Munson 4 Ever.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers say Freak Fest 2022 is back on, after event was blocked from happening in Madison...
Sheriff not providing security for FreakFest 2022, despite organizers’ claims he is
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
3 On Your Side Investigates: Under the Influence
Woman wanted after 2 vehicles set on fire in Jackson
Woman wanted after 2 vehicles set on fire in Jackson
Jackson attorney pleads guilty to defrauding investors of millions
Jimmie "Jay" Lee
WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms; typical July heat returns into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: typical mid-July heat, humidity & storm risk this weekend
Several vendors also shared information on vocational services available in the state.
Hinds County holds 2022 Youth Court Ability Fair
Last month, on June 28 is when the two made a final trip to the University of Mississippi...
‘A bond like no other,’ Waynesboro son donates kidney to save mom’s life
Richard's Disposal truck in Jackson, Miss.
Richard’s Disposal files suit against city of Jackson; seeking more than $1.6 million