Bond set for man accused of attempted bank robbery; booked as ‘homeless’ in county jail

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County court services says bond is set at $40,000 for a man accused of trying to rob a bank in Downtown Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department says multiple agencies arrested Willie Earl Jones on Wednesday, minutes after he passed a note to a teller demanding cash from Trustmark Bank on East Capitol Street.

The suspect did not get away with any cash, Chief James Davis said.

Willie Earl Jones is listed as “homeless at large,” on the county’s website for inmates.

Jones is charged with robbery and strong-armed bank robbery.

