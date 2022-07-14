Boil water advisory issued after water main break on Old Canton Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than 24 hours after Jackson Public Works crews responded to a water main break on Old Canton Road, the city has issued a boil water advisory for the areas surrounding the break.

Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following areas:

[3200-3599] Old Canton Road

[3400-3599] Kings Highway

[3500-3699] Hawthorne Drive

Ridge Drive

Glenway Drive

Woodland Drive

Woodland Circle

Duling Avenue

This advisory affects approximately 200 connections.

If you live in this area, you are advised to boil your drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes, and all other consumption.

