Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Autopsy Report: 6-year-old was stabbed to death before Miss. apartment set on fire

(Delta News)
By WLBT.com Staff and Brendan Hall
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Preliminary autopsy findings confirm that a 6-year-old boy was stabbed to death before his half-brother allegedly stuffed his body in a closet and set the apartment on fire.

Thomas Perry III, 19, has been charged with the murder of Orlando “King” Pittman, 6. Perry has also been charged with aggravated animal cruelty and arson.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon when a fire began at the Vaiden Rental Apartments. It was determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

After the fire subsided and while deputies searched the apartment for evidence, they found the 6-year-old’s body stuffed in a closet.

The Carroll County’s chief deputy has confirmed that at the time of the homicide, Perry was out on bond for a domestic violence charge that took place in June.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy
Entergy Mississippi customers can sign up for an $80 check or credit on August 1
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Gov. Phil Bryant directed $1.1 million welfare payment to Brett Favre, defendant says
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
Organizers say Freak Fest 2022 is back on, after event was blocked from happening in Madison...
Sheriff not providing security for FreakFest 2022, despite organizers’ claims he is
Hinds Co. public works employees under investigation for stealing $3,300 in gas

Latest News

Andy Gipson, State Agriculture Commissioner
Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson addresses local food opportunities and resources available to the public
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
3 On Your Side Investigates: Under the Influence
Election Commission grills county administrator on decision to move voting machine deliveries...
County leaders at odds over who will deliver election machines this November
Jackson attorney pleads guilty to defrauding investors of millions