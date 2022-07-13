WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a burrata recipe on Today at 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a cheese lover, check out this quick roasted grape tomatoes and burrata appetizer by Julie Levanway on Today at 11.

Wanna try it for yourself?

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

16 oz tricolor tomatoes

3 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

½ teaspoon dried basil

2 cloves chopped garlic

1 teaspoon honey

8 oz Burrata ball

1 baguette, sliced and toasted

Fresh basil for garnish

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a baking dish combine tomatoes, dried basil, garlic, honey and salt and pepper. Bake tomatoes for 30 minutes. Assemble the roasted tomatoes on a serving tray. Top with a ball of burrata (that you’ve opened), drizzle with a little olive and sprinkle with cracked pepper, and garnish with fresh basil. Serve with freshly toasted baguette slices.

