Suspect shot after attempting to steal unmarked JPD vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was shot after attempting to steal an unmarked police vehicle around Jacksonian Plaza Friday.

On July 8, Jackson Police arrested Antrez Davis and James Thompson and charged them with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted auto burglary, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to police, Davis and Thompson pulled up to the officer’s unmarked Dodge Charger during a burglary suppression operation at and around Jacksonian Plaza.

One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and began pulling on the door of the unmarked car.

“Upon opening the vehicle door, the officer announced himself as a JPD officer. At this time, Antrez Davis began firing shots at the JPD officer,” the release states.

The suspect struck the vehicle, and the officer fired back, striking the suspect. The release did not say where the suspect was hit or if the officer was hit.

Thompson is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond. No photo of the suspect was available Wednesday afternoon.

It was unclear if Davis was still in the hospital receiving treatment. His condition also was unknown.

The officer’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues. The case is being looked into by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and JPD.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.