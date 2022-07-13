Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have a man in custody after an attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson.
JPD says a man, Willie Earl Jones, passed a note to a teller and dropped a stack of cash as multiple agencies moved in to make the arrest.
The suspect did not get away with any cash, Chief James Davis said.
“It was a good day for the bank and a bad day for the bad guy,” Davis said at the scene.
It was not known how many agencies or what other agencies were involved.
This is a developing story.
