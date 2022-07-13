Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have a man in custody after an attempted bank robbery in downtown Jackson.

JPD says a man, Willie Earl Jones, passed a note to a teller and dropped a stack of cash as multiple agencies moved in to make the arrest.

JPD responded to an attempted bank robbery at Trustmark National Bank in downtown Jackson. A suspect was apparently taken into custody. (WLBT)

The suspect did not get away with any cash, Chief James Davis said.

“It was a good day for the bank and a bad day for the bad guy,” Davis said at the scene.

It was not known how many agencies or what other agencies were involved.

This is a developing story.

