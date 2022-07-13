Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Police looking for man who tried to record girl in Hawaii high school bathroom

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase...
Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.(HNN)
By HNN Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police in Hawaii are looking for a man who they say tried to record video of a high school girl using the restroom.

According to Honolulu police, the man followed the student into the restroom at Punahou School last week.

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.

Upon being noticed, the man ran away, the school said.

Punahou School security said it filed a police report and warned students to be alert. Surveillance footage was also sent to families on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security’s Helpline by calling (844) 513-8110.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Ray Daniels
Ridgeland Police Department sergeant dies unexpectedly in home
Man charged with killing 6-year-old half-brother in Carroll County
Donald Sherrod, 18
Family: Shooting suspect turns himself in to JPD
11-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl shot while playing basketball on Bienville Dr.
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun.
Can Jackson open a misdemeanor holding facility next month? County and city leaders believe they can.
Water flows down old Canton Road after main break.
Crews respond to main break on Old Canton Rd.
A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in...
Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret information
The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%