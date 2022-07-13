Patrick Austin remains in the Magnolia State while taking on leadership in the XFL

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A familiar face in high school, college, and pro football is rising to new heights with the XFL. Patrick Austin is a Mississippi native who’s inspired players and others on and off the field. The former Callaway High coach and Minnesota Vikings operations consultant hopes to encourage others with a dream and passion.

“My journey has been preparation meets opportunity,” said Patrick Austin.

His journey has been in the world of football, coaching, mentoring, and now running operations for a team with the XFL. “I was walking a sideline in 2016 at a high school here, right here in inner-city Jackson,” said the team director of operations.

The Hattiesburg native graduated from Callaway High School, where he would become head coach, opportunities he said led him to Mississippi State University under Coach Dan Mullen.

“Which afforded me the opportunity to work with Kevin Warren, who is now the Big 10 Commissioner, but I worked with him as an operations consultant for the Minnesota Vikings,” Austin said.

Austin then returned to his alma mater Mississippi Valley State University, and created the MSVU Athletics Club.

“The school’s 70 years old and never had an athletics foundation, and we were able to do that at my time there,” Austin recalled.

Fast forward to 2022, he’s now the director of team operations for the XFL, owned by Dewayne Johnson and Dani Garcia.

“Once Coach Buckley, who I’ll be working with with the XFL, received his opportunity to be head coach, I was one of the first calls, and I was thankful for the opportunity as well,” said Austin.

The humble leader speaks often of opportunity, encouraging the youth to dream and prepare.

“Find your passion. Find what you love to do, and the rest will sort itself out,” said Austin. “Stay encouraged and stay the course because life doesn’t come with instructions, and a lot of time the circumstances are not fair, but you have to continue to believe in you.”

The 39-year-old is gearing up for the closed XFL’s invitation-only showcase this Saturday with Coach Prime at Jackson State University.

