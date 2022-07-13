JPD: Two women shot in drive-by shooting over dispute about missing television

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two women were shot as they sat in their car at the corner of Capitol Street and O’Ferrell Avenue.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the women, 20-year-old Reanna Shelton and 19-year-old Sedrica Robinson, were at the red light when a man and woman pulled up beside them in a gold Chevy Impala.

The male began shooting into Shelton’s white Nissan Altima, hitting her in the right hand and Robinson in the left arm.

The victims drove themselves to the hospital in Shelton’s vehicle to seek treatment. They are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

JPD says Shelton told officers the shooting was due to a dispute about a missing television.

Deputy Chief Hearn says warrants are forthcoming on suspects for two counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.