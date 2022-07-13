Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPD: Two women shot in drive-by shooting over dispute about missing television

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two women were shot as they sat in their car at the corner of Capitol Street and O’Ferrell Avenue.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the women, 20-year-old Reanna Shelton and 19-year-old Sedrica Robinson, were at the red light when a man and woman pulled up beside them in a gold Chevy Impala.

The male began shooting into Shelton’s white Nissan Altima, hitting her in the right hand and Robinson in the left arm.

The victims drove themselves to the hospital in Shelton’s vehicle to seek treatment. They are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

JPD says Shelton told officers the shooting was due to a dispute about a missing television.

Deputy Chief Hearn says warrants are forthcoming on suspects for two counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company
‘You lost. Get over it.’: Jackson councilman to introduce ordinance requiring mayor to pay for appeals on his own dime
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
Miss. teen allegedly set apartment on fire after killing half-brother, stuffing body in closet
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
CrimeStoppers offer $1,000 reward for info on missing Ole Miss student
Patrick Austin remains in the Magnolia State while taking on leadership in the XFL
Vicksburg getting high-tech cameras through project NOLA to combat crime