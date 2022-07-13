Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Hinds Co. public works employees under investigation for stealing $3,300 in gas

(WAFB)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County officials are investigating after two public works employees allegedly stole $3,300 in gas using county gas cards.

Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones confirmed the county Public Works Department and Human Resources were investigating the alleged theft and said the two employees were suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

He doesn’t know if the county will pursue criminal charges or if it will just seek restitution.

“The total I got was about $3,300 between two employees,” he said. “Whatever Human Resources recommends to public works will be the steps we are going to take.”

It was not known when the gas was stolen or if it was stolen over an extended period of time.

Jones said he couldn’t comment further saying it was a personnel issue.

The names of the employees were not available.

