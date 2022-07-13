First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the night tonight with damaging wind and hail possible. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight tonight, but the severe threat will be lower. While a couple showers and thunderstorms could pop on Thursday, organized storms look less likely. Lows tonight in the 70s and highs Thursday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. From Friday into early next week, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight and morning lows in the lower to middle 70s. Good news in the tropics that we are currently no longer monitoring the system in the Gulf and there are no other systems of interest right now. The high temperature today reached 96 degrees, while the normal high and low for this time of year are 92 and 72.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.