First Alert Forecast: heat likely this afternoon ahead of strong storm potential into this evening

Few strong storms possible today
Few strong storms possible today
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat stress concerns are expected this afternoon as moisture levels increase ahead of a boundary dropping southward. With a Heat Advisory in effect until this evening, highs are forecast to top out in the middle 90s with heat index values ranging between 105-110. Stay cool everyone! The chance for showers and storms will increase through the day, especially late this afternoon into the early evening hours as the front nears from the north. In addition to heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, some storms could also be strong to possibly severe with damaging wind gusts the main concern. The complex of storms should clear the area by midnight with temperatures falling to the 70s.

Scattered downpours and thunderstorms are also expected to develop Thursday as well with the front still draped overhead. Heavy an umbrella nearby in case you need it! Otherwise, temperatures will be a slightly lower in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

While we are expecting to trend drier late week into the start of the weekend, locally heavy rainfall will be more likely farther to the south and near the coast. Rain chances look to tick back upwards into early next week with a disturbance potentially tracking overhead.

