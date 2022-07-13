Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: heat bubble bursts Wednesday, leading to storms by afternoon, evening

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Ahead of a pattern switch, expect a mix of clouds and sun to give way to highs well into the; feeling closer to 110 by the peak afternoon heating. Heat stress issues will be top of mind ahead of storm chances increasing later into afternoon and early evening hours. A few of the storms could be heavy and strong – main issues being strong winds, torrential downpours and frequent lightning. Most of the storms should be weakening by midnight as they continue to drop southward with lows in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: With a front sluggishly drifting southward; expect a mix of clouds and sun with better rain chances near and south of I-20 through the day. Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 south of I-20 - to the lower to, a few, middle 90s north of I-20. We’ll stay partly clear overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak low near the Gulf may keep rain chances in play for areas south of I-20 somewhat elevated to round out the work week and head into the upcoming weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 90s. Another approaching front early next week will usher in better chances for rain and storms to kick off the new week – as another upper ridge asserts itself, rain chances will tend to turn more hit and miss mid-late next week as temperatures begin to climb again.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Ray Daniels
Ridgeland Police Department sergeant dies unexpectedly in home
Man charged with killing 6-year-old half-brother in Carroll County
Donald Sherrod, 18
Family: Shooting suspect turns himself in to JPD
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Showers possible by mid-week
First Alert Forecast: mostly dry and hot this afternoon ahead of rain chances by mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat peaks again Tuesday; storm chances return mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: July heat bubble hangs around mid-week