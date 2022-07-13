First Alert Forecast: heat bubble bursts Wednesday, leading to storms by afternoon, evening

WEDNESDAY: Ahead of a pattern switch, expect a mix of clouds and sun to give way to highs well into the; feeling closer to 110 by the peak afternoon heating. Heat stress issues will be top of mind ahead of storm chances increasing later into afternoon and early evening hours. A few of the storms could be heavy and strong – main issues being strong winds, torrential downpours and frequent lightning. Most of the storms should be weakening by midnight as they continue to drop southward with lows in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: With a front sluggishly drifting southward; expect a mix of clouds and sun with better rain chances near and south of I-20 through the day. Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 south of I-20 - to the lower to, a few, middle 90s north of I-20. We’ll stay partly clear overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak low near the Gulf may keep rain chances in play for areas south of I-20 somewhat elevated to round out the work week and head into the upcoming weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 90s. Another approaching front early next week will usher in better chances for rain and storms to kick off the new week – as another upper ridge asserts itself, rain chances will tend to turn more hit and miss mid-late next week as temperatures begin to climb again.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

