CrimeStoppers offer $1,000 reward for info on missing Ole Miss student

By Holly Emery
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been four days since the University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing, and there’s still no sign of him.

20-year-old Jimmie Lee has been missing since early Friday morning, wearing a silver robe, gold cap, and gray slippers.

His neighbor, Lakiowa Milan, says Lee’s disappearance is highly unusual, and it’s putting residents in their apartment complex on edge.

“I hope it’s not what it is,” Milan said. “They should be alert now if it is a kidnapping because it is unlike him.”

According to Oxford Police, the Jackson native’s 2014 Ford Fusion with the license plate JayLee1 was found Monday at a local towing company at the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday. Police believe Lee was visiting someone before he went missing.

“Something like this is unusual to happen on campus. I’ve never heard anything like this happening around here,” Milan said.

Milan says she doesn’t know who would want to hurt Lee, especially since his personality was always friendly.

“He’s real energetic, real nice, friendly. He’ll talk to anybody,” said Milan. “He’s kind of the life of the party. He’s real sweet, so it’s just unfortunate something like this has happened to him.”

With thousands of posts on social media about Lee’s disappearance, Milan is hopeful police will be able to find Lee soon.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Lee being found.

