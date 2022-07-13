Crews respond to main break on Old Canton Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, crews with Jackson Public Works responded to a major main break along Old Canton Road.

The break occurred Wednesday afternoon, along a portion of Old Canton north of the Fondren Business District. It caused a cascade of water to flow down the street.

Crews were on the scene working to assess the damage around 5:30 p.m.

Chief Administrative Officer Louis Wright said repairs likely would go into Wednesday night.

He said pressure was still being maintained at the city’s water treatment plants. However, he said if water had to be shut off to make the repairs, a boil water notice would likely have to be issued.

He said that would not be known until crews knew the extent of the damage that had been caused.

“That is what happens when you have extremely hot or cold weather. The contraction and expansion of the soil cause the pipes to break,” he said.

The break represents yet another water-related issue for the capital city. Due, in part, to issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment plant, citywide boil water notices were issued.

Those notices were lifted Friday and Saturday, respectively.

