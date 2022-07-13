Clinton voters approve 2% restaurant tax in special election

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton voters went to the polls for a special election on a two percent restaurant tax. This is in addition to the seven percent state sales tax already in place.

Voters approved the tax overwhelmingly, with 67 percent voting yes and 33 percent voting no. City leaders say the additional tax is only for meals purchased from restaurants in Clinton.

The city estimates it would bring in about a million dollars a year.

Clinton would use the extra money for projects like improving existing recreational facilities and creating more in the future.

Residents will have to vote to renew the tax every four years. For a $35 meal, that would be a little over two dollars for the tax.

Clinton Ward 6 Councilman James Lott said, “I think this is a great opportunity for the citizens of Clinton. More importantly, for the youth, because we have an opportunity to do something that sets us apart from the rest of Hinds County and Central Mississippi. Clinton is in a unique place. We are what I believe is the economic capital of Hinds County.”

“It cannot be used for any other department other than to benefit Parks and Recreation,” Interim Director of Parks and Recreation Courtney Nunn said. “And this will give us an opportunity to do some of these projects that we’re not able to do right now. The bigger projects, the upgrading facilities and just creating new facilities.”

Clinton officials say 90 cities in the state have a restaurant tax that goes towards parks and recreation departments. They add the money generated will not be used for an 84-acre park because the concept and design have not been determined and will take a few years.

