Can Jackson open a misdemeanor holding facility next month? County and city leaders believe they can.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City and county leaders say they hope to have the downtown holding facility up and running by the end of August.

But whether the officials will be able to meet that goal remains to be seen.

Among steps, the city still must hire staff to run the facility. That includes not only detention officers, but workers to clean the building and prepare detainee meals.

All the while, Jackson Police Department remains short of officers and civilian staff, even after the council approved raising salaries and implementing premium pay as part of the last two budgets.

“I’ve talked to the chief about all the things they’re trying to get done,” said Council President Ashby Foote. “They’ve got to work with personnel to get the salaries and things figured out so they can bring people on board to do all the administrative functions, whether it’s cooking or housekeeping or having guards on duty.”

“My understanding is they’re talking about being up and running by the end of August,” he said.

Foote was not sure how many people were needed to operate the jail, saying it would be up to JPD and personnel to make that decision.

He expects the holding center to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “If it’s a lock-up, everybody doesn’t go home at 5 o’clock,” he said. “They’ll have to get those slots filled so it will be successfully operated.”

JPD, meanwhile, is struggling to fill existing positions. In April, JPD was short about 100 officers and 67 civilian positions. It was unclear how many officers the department has gained or lost since then.

Chief James Davis could not be reached for comment.

While the city works on personnel, county officials say they’re doing their part to repair the building so the transfer can be made as soon as possible.

“We have a projected date, which, believe it or not, is August 1,” said Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun. “Hopefully that will happen before that.”

“Transferring is the key. We have enough cells, I think it’s 26, 27 cells that are ready to go right now,” he said. “So the thing that needs to be done... is a transfer to the city.”

The building is owned by the county and previously was used to house some offenders.

However, the county was forced to close it in 2020 on the recommendation of court monitors overseeing the implementation of the county’s jail consent decree.

Since last fall, county and city leaders have been in talks about transferring the building to Jackson to help JPD get a handle on rising crime.

The idea is that it would be used as a temporary holding facility to house misdemeanor offenders for 48 to 72 hours.

Currently, Jackson must release most individuals arrested on misdemeanors, except those charged with DUIs or domestic violence. Other minor offenders are let go on “field releases” because the county cannot house them under the terms of the federal jail consent decree.

That means thousands of misdemeanor offenders face virtually no consequences for their crimes until they go to Municipal Court. Through mid-November 2021, for instance, JPD had to field-release 3,300 misdemeanor offenders. Through June 2 of this year, another 1,382 people arrested on misdemeanor charges had to be let go on their own recognizance.

Negotiations regarding the transfer of the downtown facility have gone on for months.

In June, Jackson City Attorney Catoria Martin told the city council the city was still discussing several issues, including who would make repairs to the site, as well as what sections would continue to be used by the county once the transfer took place.

The jail is located on S. President Street behind the Hinds County Courthouse. In addition to the 183-bed jail, it also houses the sheriff’s department’s administrative offices, a kitchen, and a washroom for doing laundry.

“It’s been worked out with the attorneys. All of that’s been worked out,” Calhoun said. “The big holdup is some repairs that are still being made.”

Calhoun said the county was initially unable to make repairs there because it must spend any jail money on the Raymond Detention Center and Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center.

However, Calhoun said he spoke to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann recently, who agreed to help. “The funding is coming from the state,” he said. “The lieutenant governor is really high on trying to get some stability in the city of Jackson as far as crime is concerned. And he wants crime to go down, and we appreciate the lieutenant governor and the work he’s trying to do to help the city of Jackson and Hinds County solve their crime problem.”

Benchmark Construction is doing the work. “Mostly water repairs - water, toilets, and things of that nature - making sure all of those things are working,” he said.

Calhoun didn’t know how the jail would be staffed. “You’re asking the county to give you an answer to a city function,” he said. “And, so, you’ll have to talk to the mayor or the council or Mr. Wright or someone like to get an answer.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.