Batson now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months and older

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for children 6 months and older at Children’s of Mississippi’s Batson Kids Clinic.

Vaccinations for children in this age group began July 5 at the clinic located at 421 S. Stadium Drive in Jackson.

“Parents of young children have waited a long time to vaccinate their children against COVID-19,” Dr. Anza Stanley said. “I’m encouraging vaccinations for my patients if they’re eligible. This gives children and their families an extra layer of protection, especially with cases rising.”

A rise in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and across the country has reached nearly 76,000 new cases, reported for the week ending on June 30.

For children receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine who are between 4 and 5 years old, an emergency use authorization allows for the two-dose series or three doses, each of which is a tenth of the adult dose.

The vaccine had been authorized for use in individuals 5 years of age and older.

