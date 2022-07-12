While Richard’s continues to collect trash, some residents want focus on water not garbage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor cannot veto in-action by the city council, according to a Special Chancery Judge regarding the city’s garbage collection. The council never approved the contract, but Richard’s Disposal continues to pick up trash without being paid.

A special chancery court’s decision on the garbage collection leaves the council with the upper hand. Meanwhile, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he is disappointed in the ruling and considering remaining legal options.

Some residents feel the garbage issue should not be the focus but instead safe drinking water. They want the garbage collection issue resolved.

“It’s time to put these little petty differences aside,” said Jackson native Joel Paige. “If you got so many people depending on you to do a job that you got elected for, that you’re getting paid, so let’s put our differences aside. Let’s work for the people and hopefully give them something to look forward to and reassure them that they made the right choice.”

“There was nothing wrong with the garbage collection,” said Jackson resident Ann Seale. “So to ask taxpayers and Jackson residents to increase a fee for garbage collection is completely unnecessary.”

“The mayor and the city council need to stop all that old crap down there, all the bickering like kids, and get our water situated,” said Danie Ard of Jackson when asked about the trash collection situation.

“He may appeal, and in that case, I guess we have to meet back in court,” said Council president Ashby Foote. “I think there’s been way too much trash talk down at city hall. We need to focus on clean water and crime right now.”

“There was no injunctive relief for garbage collections to end. I want residents to know that Richards Disposal will continue to collect garbage in the meantime,” said Mayor Lumumba.

Richard’s Disposal has not responded to requests for comment on their pay and future plans.

