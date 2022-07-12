Tyson Foods creates more jobs with $90 million Mississippi investment

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Tyson Foods announced a $90 million expansion to the processing plant in Forest on Tuesday, July 12.

The investment will create over 320 jobs, making it the largest capital investment in Scott County. It also increases production capacity for its food service clients.

“We’re excited about the expansion project at Forest and our continued efforts to increase our automation footprint,” said David Bray, Group President of Poultry for Tyson Foods.

“This project demonstrates our ability to execute a product mix change that translates into less intensive labor for team members while creating more jobs at a competitive pay structure. It’s a win-win to support the long-term growth of the Forest community and our operations.”

The Forest plant employs approximately 1,250 workers and paid over $39 million in wages during the 2021 fiscal year. The facility has a local economic impact of $58 million annually.

The project is one of three significant investments in Mississippi since 2021, representing more than 4160 million and supporting more than 3,400 Tyson employees.

