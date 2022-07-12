Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tyson Foods creates more jobs with $90 million Mississippi investment

Tyson Foods creates more jobs with $90 million Mississippi investment
Tyson Foods creates more jobs with $90 million Mississippi investment(Danny Johnston | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Tyson Foods announced a $90 million expansion to the processing plant in Forest on Tuesday, July 12.

The investment will create over 320 jobs, making it the largest capital investment in Scott County. It also increases production capacity for its food service clients.

“We’re excited about the expansion project at Forest and our continued efforts to increase our automation footprint,” said David Bray, Group President of Poultry for Tyson Foods.

“This project demonstrates our ability to execute a product mix change that translates into less intensive labor for team members while creating more jobs at a competitive pay structure. It’s a win-win to support the long-term growth of the Forest community and our operations.”

The Forest plant employs approximately 1,250 workers and paid over $39 million in wages during the 2021 fiscal year. The facility has a local economic impact of $58 million annually.

The project is one of three significant investments in Mississippi since 2021, representing more than 4160 million and supporting more than 3,400 Tyson employees.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ole Miss student is missing
Missing Ole Miss student’s car found at towing company
‘You lost. Get over it.’: Jackson councilman to introduce ordinance requiring mayor to pay for appeals on his own dime
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel
MDOT says portions of MS interstates will remain dark, copper wire thieves are to blame
The country group Lady A has cancelled its scheduled show that was booked for Saturday at the...
Lady A cancels show at Choctaw Indian Fair

Latest News

Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
Child killed when half-brother allegedly stuffed him in closet, set apartment on fire
Child killed when half-brother allegedly stuffed him in closet, set apartment on fire
Donald Sherrod, 18
Teenager wanted for shooting four people, including toddler, JPD says
JPD investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on I-55