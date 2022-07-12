Teenager wanted for shooting four people, including toddler, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is looking for a man they believe shot into a vehicle injuring four people, including a toddler.

Donald Sherrod, 18, is wanted for four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The incident happened Monday evening on Fairway Street.

JPD said two adults and one 17-year-old were shot and a two-year-old victim was grazed inside their vehicle.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over, “a female acquaintance between the 17-year-old and shooter,” police say.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

